Pusha T Confirms Clipse Reunion

Pusha T, who’s in Miami working on his King Push album with The Neptunes, took to Facebook to confirm that he and his brother No Malice are reuniting. This follows days of speculation stemming from reports by Karen Civil and Pow TV Rap Show.

Pusha Ton’s message included a link of the former of the two stories, which claimed Clipse were reuniting to create an independent LP. If this comes to fruition, the project will be the tandem’s 2009 release, Til The Casket Drops.

“I’m very proud of the Clipse catalog. I really enjoyed that music and most of all, it’s made me who I am today,” Malice said with Pow TV. “That’s not the kind of music I’m doing. I still hold out hope for a Clipse reunion. I really believe that we will be able to do it, but any music that I make is totally 100 percent going to glorify God. That’s what I do. That’s what I’m about. I’m still holding out hope that can happen.”

It looks like Clipse have ironed out the wrinkles. Check back with Hip-Hop Wired as more information becomes available.

