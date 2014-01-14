Ebay Bids On Unreleased Drake OVO Air Jordan Retro 10 Rise To $99K

It’s no secret that Drake‘s name carries weight these days, but that’s in context of a list of things musical — or so we thought. A recent eBay bid infers that the Toronto native’s name might influence a fair share of purchase decisions too.

Saturday, January 11, Drake hosted “Drake Night” a the Toronto Raptors game, during which he gifted a fan with an unreleased sample pair of OVO edition Air Jordan 10s. Needless to say that the fan immediately put them up for sale on the grandest online auction of them all. They were initially priced at $300, which is fairly rational in the grand scheme of things.

As of late Monday, January 13, the bidding war skyrocketed to a whopping $99k. Now, we assume this is the result of trolling, but for a second, consider there are a list of folks willing to pay that ticket for a shoe bearing Drake’s OVO insignia. That’s ghastly.

See images of the OVO Air Jordan 10s being sold on the following pages.

