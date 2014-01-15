Action Bronson Blue Chips 2 Tour Infomercial [VIDEO]

Again, Action Bronson showed that he’s one of the most entertaining MCs in Hip-Hop in a clip announcing the Blue Chips 2 tour. He pairs with Donnell Rawlings, formerly of Chappelle’s Show, in the comedic visual.

The tandem shot this infomercial style, as Bronsolino lists the cities as if he’s pitching a product. “You’ve never seen a 325 pound man do acrobatic maneuvers in and out of BMW cars,” he says at one point. Bronson also mentioned that he’s touring with Eminem.

Meanwhile, Rawlings proves to be serviceable at the art of sign language. Not really.

The Queens rapper will hit 16 cities throughout the states, including Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver, and more. See the dates and get more information via the hilarious bit below.

1/17 – BOSTON – PARADISE

1/18 – PHILADELPHIA -THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS

1/20 – DC – HOWARD THEATRE

1/22 – CLEVELAND – HOUSE OF BLUES

1/23 – COLUMBUS – A&R BAR

1/24 -CHICAGO – METRO

1/26 – ST. LOUIS – POPS 261H

1/28 – DENVER – CERVANTES

1/30 – SALT LAKE CITY – COMPLEX

1/31 – BOISE – REVOLUTION CENTER

2/1 -SEATTLE -NEPTUNE

2/3 -PORTLAND – PETE’S ROOM AT ROSELAND

2/5 -SAN FRANCISCO – SLIMS

2/6 LOS ANGELES – ECHOPLEX

2/7 – SANTA ANA – OBSERVATORY

2/10 – HONOLULU – THE REPUBLIK

—

Photo: YouTube