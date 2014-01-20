Big Boi Says Outkast Reunited For The Fans [VIDEO]

Big Boi of legendary Hip-Hop group Outkast will reunite with his partner in rhyme, André 3000, on a 40-date festival tour in a few months time. Revolt TV caught up with the Atlanta native at the Sundance Film Festival to discuss the duo’s motivation for touring.

“We’re celebrating twenty-years, a milestone in our careers. It’s for the fans, you know?,” Big Boi said. “Can’t wait to get on stage with my brother 3 Stacks and you know, kill ’em. It’s a long time to still be going music at a high caliber.”

So, as you can see, the Outkast reunion is for their longtime supporters. And Big Boi and André 3000 have given fans ample amounts of times to see them live during a festival run that includes Coachella, Governor’s Ball, Firefly, and Big Guava Music Festival.

Hear what Big Boi had to say to Revolt TV below.

—

Photo: YouTube