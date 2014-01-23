Party Supplies To Release Collaborative EP With Action Bronson & The Alchemist

Fans are set to receive an audible blessing courtesy of producer Party Supplies. But this release will actually be a family affair, as it will be a collaborative EP featuring Action Bronson and The Alchemist.

Party Supplies’ Justin Nealis dropped the bomb while interviewing with HipHopDX. To say that this is exciting news is an understatement, since Bronsolino has crafted great projects with each separately in the past. In two years time, the Queens rapper and Party Supplies cooked up both Blue Chips and Blue Chips 2. Between that time — towards the end of 2012 — the MC teamed up with Alan The Chemist to deliver Rare Chandeliers.

Who knows what the collective can create with their powers combined, but rest assured that it’ll be dope. History reaffirms that.

See the excerpt from Nealis’ discussion with HHDX below. Give us your thoughts on the upcoming Party Supplies x Action Bronson x The Alchemist EP in comments.

—

Photo: YouTube