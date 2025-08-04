Quavo Starts Emergency Fund After Violent Weekend In ATL
Quavo Starts Emergency Trauma Fund After Violent Weekend In Atlanta
After a wave of gun violence in Atlanta that ended with 49 shootings in one weekend, Atlanta native and Migos member, Quavo, had seen enough.
The rapper along with his Rocket Foundation launched an emergency trauma therapy fund to help affected youth and their families.
WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the fund was created after “Deshawn Johnson and Aaron Hines, who were directly connected to The Rocket Foundation, were fatally shot.”
Johnson, 18, had just attended Rocket Camp in 2024 and Hines, who was affectionately known as Coach Ball, was a leader in the Offenders Alumni Association.
The fund will provide “trauma-informed therapy and mental health resources to youth and families affected by the shooting,” Complex reports.
The Rocket Foundation is calling for the community to donate, noting that all of the fund’s donations will go to providing therapeutic services to those directly affected.
Quavo started the Rocket Foundation in 2022 to honor his former Migos member, Takeoff, who was tragically shot after an argument turned violent. The Rocket Foundation has since partnered with “ten nonprofits, hosted national summits, and raised public awareness through initiatives in collaboration with the White House and Vice President Kamala Harris,” Complex reports.
Donations can be made to the Rocket Foundation at www.pledge.to/rocket-foundation.
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised