Quavo Starts Emergency Fund After Violent Weekend In ATL

Quavo Starts Emergency Trauma Fund After Violent Weekend In Atlanta

The Migos member and his Rocket Foundation are calling for donations to help victims and their families receive mental health resources.

Published on August 4, 2025

The Rocket Foundation Summit 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After a wave of gun violence in Atlanta that ended with 49 shootings in one weekend, Atlanta native and Migos member, Quavo, had seen enough. 

The rapper along with his Rocket Foundation launched an emergency trauma therapy fund to help affected youth and their families. 

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the fund was created after “Deshawn Johnson and Aaron Hines, who were directly connected to The Rocket Foundation, were fatally shot.”

Johnson, 18, had just attended Rocket Camp in 2024 and Hines, who was affectionately known as Coach Ball, was a leader in the Offenders Alumni Association.  

The fund will provide “trauma-informed therapy and mental health resources to youth and families affected by the shooting,” Complex reports. 

The Rocket Foundation is calling for the community to donate, noting that all of the fund’s donations will go to providing therapeutic services to those directly affected. 

Quavo started the Rocket Foundation in 2022 to honor his former Migos member, Takeoff, who was tragically shot after an argument turned violent. The Rocket Foundation has since partnered with “ten nonprofits, hosted national summits, and raised public awareness through initiatives in collaboration with the White House and Vice President Kamala Harris,” Complex reports. 

Donations can be made to the Rocket Foundation at www.pledge.to/rocket-foundation.

