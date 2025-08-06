Kendrick Lamar To Add Extra Shows To ‘Grand National Tour’

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The numbers are rolling in and from the looks of things Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour is a hit among Hip-Hop aficionados worldwide (though Drake Stans would have you believe the opposite), so it’s only right that Kung-Fu Kenny would make the decision to prolong the tour and not only reach more of his adoring fans, but get more of that paper.

According to HipHopDX, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be adding a few more tour dates to their current Grand National Tour by including two extra dates to their shows down under in Australia. Who knew the home of Crocodile Dundee had so much love for the Compton rapper? The two new shows will be going down in Melbourne and Sydney on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 respectively, and the two artists will be joined by TDE label mate, Doechii.

As we stated before, the tour has been a massive success for K. Dot and SZA in the states alone, and now, it’s looking like the world can’t get enough of the “Not Like Us” rapper even as Drake fans attempt to take to social media to show how much more energetic the crowd is at Drake shows versus how tame they seem at Kendrick concerts.

Per HipHopDX:

Through just 23 shows across America and Canada, Kendrick and SZA have grossed more than $256 million.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The duo’s average gross per show has been $11.1 million and they have sold a total of 1.1 million tickets across the record breaking run.

The average concert on the tour has been attended by 48,000 fans.

SZA gave Kendrick Lamar his flowers on the stop in Maryland.

Drizzy meanwhile is out here getting pelted by toilet tissue and water bottles at his performances. People really spending money to disrespect rappers at their shows in 2025? SMH.

Have you been to any of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour shows? Let us know your experiences in the comments section below.