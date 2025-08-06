Subscribe
Jeezy Honored In Innovative Atlanta Art Gala

An Atlanta art gala gave tribute to Jeezy, with proceeds going to his foundation and a venerated museum in the city.

Published on August 5, 2025

Jeezy's Iconic Snowman Auction
Hip-Hop and art converged in a unique event in the city of Atlanta, as the veteran rapper Jeezy was honored with a one-of-a-kind custom painting that commemorated the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, created by the highly acclaimed visual artist Dr. Fahamu Pècou. The event was held at the Johnson Lowe Gallery, located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.



The painting, School of Hard Knocks depicts Jeezy aka Jay Jenkins seated while dressed in a striking white suit, with the demeanor of an academic professor who is holding a red book with the title of They We Didn’t Realize We Were Seeds. Other elements include a clear backpack with cowrie shells and a crystallized snowman emblem, representing the Grammy-nominated artist’s distinctive nickname. Those elements are key references to Dr. Pècou’s previous series of artworks honoring the resistance and rejuvenation that is embedded in African cosmologies and spiritual traditions.

“This painting is not just a tribute to Jeezy’s 20-year legacy,” Dr. Pècou says in the press release for the event. “It is an offering to all the thinkers, hustlers, and visionaries molded in fire. For those of us who come through the margins, the school of hard knocks isn’t metaphor—it’s alma mater. And from its halls, we emerge not broken, but forged—brilliant, unbowed, and blooming.” The artist’s previous works have also incorporated elements of Hip-Hop and Black culture, with Jeezy as a key figure of inspiration.

The event was hosted by Atlanta radio legend Frank Ski, who also served as the auctioneer for the painting, which was acquired by Jeezy’s mentor, Jerry Thomas, for an undisclosed amount. All of the proceeds from the painting’s sale were set to be split equally between the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA) founded by Dr. Pècou and the non-profit Street Dreamz Foundation, which was created by Jeezy to benefit at-risk youth with technology, health, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy initiatives.

