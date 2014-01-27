Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, & More Perform At TDE Fan Appreciation Show [VIDEO]

Following the GRAMMYS, TDE hosted a fan appreciation concert at House of Blues in Los Angeles for a room of attendees to celebrate Kendrick Lamar’s seven award nominations and a year of success. As you’d expect, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and SZA also rocked the stage.

Each member of the popular collective hit the stage to perform their respective hits. At the height of the night, K. Dot invited a fan on stage to freestyle with him over the “Rigamortis” beat. And yes, we’re talking off the top of the dome spitting.

Additionally, ScHoolboy performed his Alchemist-produced track, “Break The Bank,” for the first time. That track is set to appear on his debut album, Oxymoron, due to release February 25.

See the footage from TDE’s fan appreciation concert on the following pages.

