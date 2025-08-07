Subscribe
Daniel Kaluuya To Star In New 'Spider-Punk' Animated Film

'Get Out's' Daniel Kaluuya To Star In New 'Spider-Punk' Animated Film

The Hollywood actor will be reprising his Spider-Punk role from 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.'

Published on August 7, 2025

If rumors are to be believed, Sony is officially scrapping their Spider-Man-less cinematic Spider-Verse that featured films centered around some of Spidey’s classic villains such as Venom, Morbius, and more recently, Kraven The Hunter.

With that being said, it looks like they’ll now be turning their focus to actual variations of Spider-Man himself, and first up is a Spider-Punk animated film, which will feature the vocal talents of British actor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and writer Ajon Singh (Primetime). According to Deadline, Sony will be pivoting to actual Spider-Man-featured films, albeit they won’t be centered around the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man from Queens, New York, that we grew up on.

Though details about the animated spinoff film aren’t known as of yet, it will be interesting to see what direction these two men go with a Spider-Punk film and how long after the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse we’ll have to wait to see it come to fruition.

Deadline reports:

Plot details are under wraps, and there are no other deals in place at this time. The natural assumption, of course, is that Kaluuya will reprise the role of Spider-Punk, which he played in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and will reprise in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Amy Pascal will join Christopher Miller and Phil Lord of Lord Miller in producing after working with them on the Spider-Verse movies and other projects.

A Spider-Man variation who fights off a fascist movement in his own reality that’s led by a Norman Osborne who has a Venom symbiote under his control? Sign. Us. Up.

While we’re sure MAGA will have all kinds of issues with this particular Spider-Man and are probably already review bombing the film even though it hasn’t been written yet, we’re excited to see what Daniel Kaluuya and Ajon Singh cook up. It feels like much of America is fighting back against a fascist regime takeover today.

Are you excited for an animated Spider-Punk film led by Daniel Kaluuya? Let us know in the comments section below.

