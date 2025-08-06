Subscribe
Big Draco Free: Soulja Boy Released From Jail After Charges Dropped

Big Soulja is out of jail after being arrested on August 3 during a traffic stop in California.

Big Soulja is out of jail after being arrested on August 3 during a traffic stop in California.

Police pulled over the car he was in because the windows were tinted. During the stop, they found a gun in the back seat. Both Draco and the driver said the gun wasn’t theirs. After looking into it, prosecutors decided not to press any charges. Since there wasn’t enough evidence to prove who the gun belonged to, the case was dropped and Soulja Boy was released.

Now that he’s free, Soulja Boy is facing another serious issue, a $4.25 million judgment from a lawsuit. A woman who used to work as his personal assistant sued him for sexual battery, and a jury ruled in her favor. On top of the millions in damages, Soulja Boy was also ordered to pay an extra $250,000 in punishment fees.

After the verdict, he shared a statement saying he disagrees with the court’s decision. “I’m very disappointed,” he said. “I don’t think the verdict was based on the truth or real evidence. It was influenced by things I couldn’t control.” He also said he felt the jury didn’t fully understand what happened and that the justice system can be unfair.

While Soulja won’t be facing charges for the gun incident, he still has major legal and financial problems ahead. More news to come as the story develops.

