LeBron James Raps Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” During Karaoke [VIDEO]

The Miami Heat do so well on the court because they always find a way to have fun as a unit off the court.

Freshly removed from their Michelle Obama-alley-ooping appearance at The White House, the reigning NBA Champs took on their next R&R challenge during Shane Battier’s annual karaoke event, “Battioke.”

Naturally all eyes were on LeBron James to see which rap he would pick and the current MVP did not disappoint. Choosing to take the screaming crowd to the late 90s, he opted for the classic Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” while Michael Beasley fulfilled his Team Lightskin duties and rapped Mannie Fresh’s verse.

Not to be outdone, Jay Z’s biggest fan in Norris Cole and James Jones basically aced (in karaoke terms) the recent Grammy Award-winning “Holy Grail.” James Jones covered Justin Timberlake’s vocals while Cole got to live out his fantasy of being Jay Z.

Perhaps the oddest cover came courtesy of the host himself as Shane Battier and a golden wig-sporting Greg Oden unearthed The Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” while The Hangover actor Ken Jeong held down the lead melody. Karaoke is always good for a laugh or two but this rendition was borderline struggle.

All in all, the crowd and the players seemed happy and that’s the bottom line. Watch LeBron drop it like it’s hot in the video below and hit the flip for the other aforementioned performances.

