AriZona To Raise Prices For 1st Time In Decades Thanks To Trump Tariffs

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Just a year ago (when Joe Biden was President), AriZona Iced Tea’s co-founder, Don Vultaggio, explained that the reason that his beloved iced tea remained at just $1 for the past 30 years was because there simply was no need to raise the price on consumers because life was already hard on everyday people as is. Enter Donald Trump.

According to Newsweek, AriZona Beverage Company is mulling over raising the price on a their giant-sized cans of iced tea, as Trump’s idiotic tariffs will force their hand to make a business move for the first time since it first released its beverage in 1994. Having remained 99 cents through recessions, wars, and even pandemics, it took an orange authoritarian, who’s raised the price on the cost of living in his first six months in office, for the famed iced tea brand to finally raise the price of their corner stone product. While the company has yet to announce a price hike for their 99 cents cans of iced tea, the writing is on the wall as Trump’s tariffs on aluminum is bound to make AriZona and other companies raise prices for their products.

Per Newsweek:

AriZona, which imports 20 percent of its aluminum from Canada, has not yet formally announced plans to raise its prices. However, it is one of many that have said the metals tariffs could force its hand in the future, a step some have already taken.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Maryland-based Independent Can has raised its prices twice this year, CEO Rick Huether telling NBC News in July that the packaging company has already “absorbed the amount of the tariffs that we can absorb.”

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told investors in February that the reliance on imported aluminum from Canada could force the company to rely more heavily on plastic packaging to “compete in the affordability space.”

Is it us or is the Trump administration hellbent on making Americans poorer while he and his billionaire friends reap the rewards of higher tariffs and lower taxes? Seriously, how is anyone not seeing how all of this administration’s moves (cutting Medicare, social security, etc.) will only further the gap between the lower and upper class in America?

While AriZona has yet to announce a new price for their prized product, many assume the new price printed on the Trump- tariffed aluminum cans will read “$1.99” at some point in the future. While many will be caught off guard by the move, this is what 70+ millions of Americans voted for.

And still, no Epstein files.

What do y’all think about AriZona possibly raising prices sooner or later? Let us know in the comments section below.