25-Year-Old Shot, Killed In PR After Flying In For Bad Bunny Show
NY Man Shot & Killed In Puerto Rico After Flying In For Bad Bunny Concert
Sad news coming out of Puerto Rico, as a New Yorker who flew to the island just to attend a Bad Bunny concert was shot and killed by a stray bullet before he had a chance to see his favorite artist perform.
According to TMZ, 25-year-old Kevin Mares fell victim to a stray bullet in the wee hours of Sunday morning (Aug. 9) while attending a pool party in La Perla, PR. Kevin’s mother Sandra, told TMZ that her son was a “massive” fan of the “MONACO” rapper/singer and had been planning the trip with his girlfriend and friends for the past year before the tragic incident took place. Having spoken to his mother just hours before the shooting took place, Mares and his friends visited a venue dubbed “Shelter for Mistreated Men” when an argument took place between two individuals and shots rang out. Unfortunately, Mares was hit by a stray and fell victim to his gunshot wound.
Per TMZ:
Mares’ family says he was a loving and dedicated family man He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and he was studying to become a veterinarian at LaGuardia Community College in New York City.
Sandra says she hopes Bad Bunny will pay tribute to him during the concert tonight … and, they’ve set up a GoFundMe to get Kevin’s body back home to New York.
The gunman is still at large as police continue to investigate the matter.
R.I.P., young King.
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised