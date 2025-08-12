Subscribe
Crime

25-Year-Old Shot, Killed In PR After Flying In For Bad Bunny Show

NY Man Shot & Killed In Puerto Rico After Flying In For Bad Bunny Concert

Prayers up for the Mares family...

Published on August 12, 2025

La Perla
Source: Matevz Gros / Getty

Sad news coming out of Puerto Rico, as a New Yorker who flew to the island just to attend a Bad Bunny concert was shot and killed by a stray bullet before he had a chance to see his favorite artist perform.

According to TMZ, 25-year-old Kevin Mares fell victim to a stray bullet in the wee hours of Sunday morning (Aug. 9) while attending a pool party in La Perla, PR. Kevin’s mother Sandra, told TMZ that her son was a “massive” fan of the “MONACO” rapper/singer and had been planning the trip with his girlfriend and friends for the past year before the tragic incident took place. Having spoken to his mother just hours before the shooting took place, Mares and his friends visited a venue dubbed  “Shelter for Mistreated Men” when an argument took place between two individuals and shots rang out. Unfortunately, Mares was hit by a stray and fell victim to his gunshot wound.

Per TMZ:

Mares’ family says he was a loving and dedicated family man He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and he was studying to become a veterinarian at LaGuardia Community College in New York City.

Sandra says she hopes Bad Bunny will pay tribute to him during the concert tonight … and, they’ve set up a GoFundMe to get Kevin’s body back home to New York.

The gunman is still at large as police continue to investigate the matter.

R.I.P., young King.

* PUERTO RICO bad bunny Crime

