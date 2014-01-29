Kendrick Lamar Talks Grammy Snub, Says “Everything Happens For A Reason”

The Grammy smoke has still been swirling thick in the air most Hip-Hoppers breathe and exhale. An equal mix of shell-shock and confusion was left in many a fan’s mind after Kendrick Lamar and his universally acclaimed album good kid, m.A.A.d city walked away from the prestigious award show without a single trophy.

After reactions from the people and Macklemore himself, the only person we have yet to hear from is Kendrick Lamar.

That is until now.

In a quick run-in with XXL, Kendrick Lamar reflected on the disappointing moment before flashing a bit of optimism in his response. “It’s well deserved; he did what he did, man,” he said in reference to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis four Grammy wins. “He went out there and hustled and grinded. Everything happens for a reason; the universe comes back around, that’s how it go.”

While that reason is still uncertain to most people, to think Kendrick Lamar won’t have another opportunity to capture the hearts of new fans and attention of voters is short-changing his scenario quite a bit. His performance with Imagine Dragons was one of the most talked about and illuminating performances of the evening so big things will still come his way.

Still, change may need to be ordered on the double if the perceived best rap albums are to win on music’s biggest night. The Grammys have a history of overlooking most of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars and Kendrick recognizes this as well.

“I definitely feel like they should always have more of the culture up in there, for sure, because we definitely stand out just like any other genre,” he continued. “We part of the world. We part of the movement. So I think any awards, including the Grammys, should always push for more hip-hop because it’s music as a whole, it’s not just splitting different regions. Everything moves as far as sound and vibrations, and that’s how it goes. And we are a part of that.”

Photo: Instagram