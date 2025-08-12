Ice Cube Must’ve Forgot How Hard He Stumped For Trump

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Why is Ice Cube trying to rewrite history?

The rapper is now standing with the families of immigrants who have been raided by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles, California.

During a radio interview with REAL 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show posted Thursday (Aug. 7), the gangsta-rapper-turned-comedic-dad claimed that he was frustrated with the Trump administration’s “heavy-handed” immigration policies and sympathized with those in the Latino community who now live in fear.

“It hurts, because it’s all kind of different situations been going around, as far as immigration,” he began, Billboard reports.

“To see people disrespected like that, and federal government just being too heavy-handed and disrespectful, going to churches and weddings and grabbing people out of those schools,” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Come on man, y’all just overdoing it.’”

Ice Cube has spent a good portion of his life being recorded. Whether as a rapper with the seminal West Coast all stars N.W.A or as a solo artist. Later, he would become an actor and a comedic dad.

So it’s interesting to watch a man who is used to being recorded become so unaware that his words have been taped and therefore easily accessible to prove him wrong.

In 2020, when America was tittering on the brink of injustice, it was Cube who met with then top White House adviser Jared Kushner and Trump’s son-in-law to discuss the White House’s proposed “Platinum Plan” with Black America. It was all a ruse and despite Kushner’s glowing review of their meeting, absolutely nothing came from it.

“I’m a big believer in iron sharpens iron,” Kushner said on an appearance with Fox & Friends shortly after the two met.

“It was a really in-depth and respectful policy discussion. There were some things we didn’t agree on. But there were a lot of things we did agree on. I think he helped make our plan better. And we appreciated it.”

In 2023, Cube did a ride along interview with Tucker Carlson, a peddler of racism and a pusher of racist conspiracy theories. During the interview, Ice Cube noted that he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a routine to prevent the spread of infectious disease that became highly politicized with many right wingers denouncing the shot.

In February 2024, Ice Cube told ABC News Australia that President Trump was “shaking things up pretty good,” which wasn’t an endorsement but it surely wasn’t a denouncement.

So Cube’s revisionist history in which he didn’t normalize the racism of the right is a bit jarring, giving President Trump wasn’t just adamant during his run-up to the White House that he was going to go after the Latinx community, but it was literally in the manuscript for his presidency, “Project 2025.”

But none of this has stopped Cube from his faux shock and awe at the treatment of Latinx people by ICE.

“Nobody’s safe, man,” he said. “They don’t care who they grab. It’s sad. They come in and disrespect everybody. They want to traumatize people, too.

“It’s just sad, man,” he added. “I can’t wait till this period is over. I don’t know how we’re going to get to the end, but it’s crazy to see people dragged out of their spots of refuge.”

What’s even crazier is that the man who once rapped “F–k tha Police” has now become just another Black man in Black face.