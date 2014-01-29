Future – “Drunk In Love” [LISTEN]

Yes, you read that right. Today, Future delivered a remix of Beyoncé’s mega hit “Drunk In Love” for your listening pleasure.

The current king of autotune and croon tried his hand at singing and rapping over the Detail-produced cut. As you’d expect, the lyrics have been tweaked a bit to fit Future’s Honest campaign. If memory serves correct, “Mix the Spade and the syrup if I do say so myself/ I pour a cut of dirty Sprite, and I drink it by myself,” and lines like it were nowhere to be found on Bey’s version.

We assume Future’s pregnant wife-to-be, Ciara, partly inspired his s*xually charged lyrics. Now, if we could only get a proper release date for Honest. In the mean time, fans will have to make due with loosies like the “Drunk In Love (Remix),” which can be streamed below. Let us know your thoughts on Future’s take on the record in the comments.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

Photo: Instagram