Gunna “Just Say Dat,” & More | Daily Visuals 8.12.25

Gunna “Just Say Dat,” Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist “1995” & More | Daily Visuals 8.12.25

Gunna rolls like the commander-in-chief and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist hit up Tokyo to get some work done. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 12, 2025

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Now that Young Thug is once again a free man, fans of the YSL family are wondering how that’ll affect Gunna’s rap career going forward given the rumors that he dropped dime to get out of the RICO charges that both he and Thugger faced just a few years ago. Still, Gunna still has his faithful fans that he tends to and continues to give them new work to bop to.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Just Say Dat,” Gunna shows off his new chiseled physic (that he definitely didn’t get from working out in prison) and demonstrates just how large he’s living as he rolls around town in a big boy Maybach while a motorcade accompanies him like he’s the POTUS. 

Freddie Gibbs meanwhile takes it back to the 90’s for his latest offering and for his clip to “1995,” Freddie and The Alchemist hit up Japan to get some business dealings done before enjoying the sights and bright lights of Tokyo after dark. They ain’t had to slap up those anime mascots in the streets like that though.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Truth The God, Vanessa Bling, and more.

GUNNA – “JUST SAY DAT”

FREDDIE GIBBS & THE ALCHEMIST – “1995”

AYETIAN, GOVANA & NVTZZ – “WAH YO DEH PAN”

TRUTH THE GOD – “PRESSURE”

VANESSA BLING – “RICH MEAN MAN”

BTB DEZZ – “ANYTIME ANY PLACE”

FOLA – “YOU”

SKILLIBENG FT. YOUNG NUDY – “BIG STRAP”

SHUANA CONTROLLA & RVSSIAN – “LIKE ME”

TINA & YOMEL EL MELOSO – “BOOM BOOM”

Daily Visuals

