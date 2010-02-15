Jay-Z Disses “We Are The World” Remake…Sorta

In the effort to provide Haiti with relief, the U.S. has been trying to do its part to provide support to those in dire need within the country.

Coming together to remake the classic “We Are The World”, Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie pulled together a slew of artists to remake the magic first created with the help of the late Michael Jackson.

Of those to appear on the guest list, Jay-Z actually pulled a disappearing act as the rapper was nowhere to be found in the fray of the Hip Hop community.

Speaking with MTV, Jay gave the reasoning behind not being part of the song.

“I have a interesting take on that. I know everybody is gonna take this wrong: “We Are the World,” I love it, and I understand the point and think it’s great. But I think “We Are the World” is like “Thriller” to me. I don’t ever wanna see it touched.”

Although he may not agree with the song, he is thankful for what it has done to further aid Haiti and raised funds.

“I know the plight and everything that’s going on in Haiti. I applaud the efforts. Like 1 out of 2 Americans donated through text to Haiti. That’s amazing. So I appreciate the efforts and everything, but “We are the World” is untouchable like “Thriller” is untouchable. Some things are just untouchable. It was a valiant effort, but for me, it’s gonna be untouchable.”

If he had things his way, Jay would have preferred that the song be something original, somewhat like “Stranded” with him, and Bono of U2.

Most would probably agree with Hov in applauding the effort, but some things just shouldn’t be touched. Who would have ever thought to see Auto Tune on “We Are The World”?