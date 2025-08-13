Stolen Labubu Dolls Valued At $30,000 Recovered By Police

John Nacion / Labubu Dolls

Labubu doll fans in the City of Chino can breathe a sigh of relief after local law enforcement recovered a bunch of stolen popular dolls.

Spotted on Complex, the City of Chino Police Department foiled the plans of some Labubu doll thieves looking to cash in on the recent popularity of the dolls, which have become the hottest handbag accessories.

A release from Chino PD featuring a photo of the pickup truck involved in the heist and the recovered dolls reads: “Detectives recently investigated a burglary where suspects entered a warehouse and stole boxes containing highly sought-after Labubu collectible figurines. These items, popular in pop culture and often sold for high prices online, were taken in multiple trips over several days.”

The release continues, “During the investigation, a search warrant was served at a residence in Upland. One suspect attempted to flee but ultimately surrendered without incident. Detectives recovered fourteen boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were being prepared for resale and shipment across the country.”

The release ends, “The recovered property, valued at approximately $30,000, was returned to the rightful owners. Outstanding teamwork in bringing this case to a close.”

Whew, that’s a sigh of relief right there.

When Did Labubu Dolls Become So Popular?

If you’re wondering when the dolls became so popular, according to the BBC, it all began in April 2024 when K-pop superstar Lisa shared photos of different Labubu dolls on her Instagram account.

Rihanna was photographed with a Labubu doll on her Louis Vuitton handbag back in April, then Kim Kardashian shared a photograph of her Labubu doll collection.

Now they are one of the hottest toys/accessories on the market.