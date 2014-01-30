Jay Z Brings Meek Mill To The Stage During Philly Show [VIDEO]

The wheels on Jay Z’s Magna Carta Tour rolled right into Philadelphia last night (January 30). While there, the Brooklyn native deferred from his usual set a bit to bring out hometown favorite Meek Mill to rock the stage.

The MMG rapper gave an energetic live rendition of two favorites — “Dreams and Nightmares” and “I’ma Boss.” Of course, Meek received full crowd participation while performing both tracks.

Additionally, Jay Z performed his verse for Beyonce’s hit record “Drunk In Love.” That’s the same record he and his wife performed last Sunday (January 26) on the grandest stage of them all, better known as the 56th annual GRAMMY awards. That same night, Meek had one of the wildest GRAMMY after parties to ever grace Hollywood hills.

See footage of Jay Z and Meek Mill on stage below and find more videos from last night on the following pages.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4Next page »