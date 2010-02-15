Kanye West, Jadakiss and Shyne Removed From DJ Khaled’s “Victory”

It seems like DJ Khaled’s Victory might be starting to look more like an album that is refusing to accept a possible loss.

Dropping February 23, the upcoming release is basically out now seeing that almost every track has leaked onto the Internet over the past few weeks.

After the disappointing response to Shyne’s official comeback on “All My Life”, Khaled, who fully sponsored the rapper’s return, had to do a bit of yard work as a new tracklist for the album is without Po.

Along with Shyne being placed on the chopping black, heavy hitters such as Jadakiss and Kanye West no longer have their names accompanied on the revised tracklist. Both were expected to appear with Nas on the album title track.

[Check to see who else didn’t make the final cut for Victory]

Hmm…No Fat Joe either. Thought he made the cut by default.

Looking at the remastered version of the album, the initial excitement for Khaled’s next project feels like it might be starting to lose steam.

Promising to make a movie of the release, it might be better off going straight to DVD.