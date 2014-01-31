Big Sean ft. Miguel – “Ashley” [VIDEO]

Love kills, literally, in this NSFW visual for Big Sean’s “Ashley.” In true cinematic fashion, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper displays his acting chops as the protagonist in the sticky tale.

The track is a somber ode to his ex-girlfriend, who he dated until last year. But things aren’t as simple as parting ways in the treatment. The scene is set when a man nearly got the drop on Sean in an empty parking lot. After managing to fight the guy off, the Detroit native is met with an interesting turn of events.

That’s when things get very interesting, or weird depending on how the mood strikes. Nevertheless, the Miguel-assisted record (he doesn’t appear in the video) can be found on Big Sean’s sophomore album Hall of Fame. Find it on iTunes now.

See how the story unfolds below.

—

Photo: YouTube