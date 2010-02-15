Diddy Speaks Success; Wants to Build School to Build Leaders [Video Included]

However people may choose to analyze the ethics and methods behind how Sean “Diddy” Combs chooses to engage in business within the music industry, one thing for sure is the fact that he has been able to achieve success and has done do for those that have followed him.

Granted, yes, it might only span for just one album, but these artists do become household names after that debut drops.

From his success, Diddy transitioned Bad Boy from a label to an empire, and he looks to instill his methods to reaching the point where he is at now in life.

During an interview with Steve Perry of CNN, the rap mogul spoke on reaching farther with life goals.

“You start to realize that you weren’t put here just to make money or just to be successful. Like some of the things that you thought you were put here for, you start to realize, ‘I know it’s bigger than that.’ I try to lead by example.”

Combs also made the announcement that he intends to start a school to create new leaders in the business industry.

“I want to have an academy that’s known for building leaders. I feel that’s one of the things I can have an impact on.”

Outside of Rape’n U, I mean Bad Boy, Diddy does have a knack for business and has created his own lane in which he stays successful.

Check the video below: