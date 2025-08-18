Sneaker Scammer Dips With Thousands After Selling Fake Access To Awake NY x Jordan 5 Collab

Source: @awakenewyorkclothing / Instagram

Over the weekend, a highly anticipated sneaker collaboration between Awake NY and Jordan Brand was set to be raffled off, and with quantities extremely limited, sneaker heads were willing to do whatever to lock down a pair. Unfortunately, hundreds of them were swindled out of $150 each when an alleged conwoman used the hype to her advantage.

According to Nice Kicks, an alleged online sneakerhead/scammer who goes by @Yasiindaily presented herself as a plug for the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 collaboration, and claimed to have had a “Friends & Family” link to purchase the hyped sneakers. She offering to lock down pairs for anyone at $150 a pop. With only a few thousand pairs available for purchase, heads were ready to pounce on the opportunity as the link looked like official tissue. Needless to say, a gang of sneakerheads began hitting her up and paying her for her services as she promised to email them confirmations later on. The emails never went out, and heads began to harass her for refunds.

Instead of simply disappearing with the cash, the user took to her Instagram page and posted a picture of popular internet character Joanne the Scammer, while claiming that she’d help some “solid people” get their pairs but things then “got outta hand.” Going on to say anyone who paid her was “stupid for being dumb,” the scammer was blatantly unapologetic for robbing many a thirsty sneakerhead for their hard-earned money, which one person claims to have totaled about $6,000.

Still, the scammer felt she had to continue to explain herself and went on X Spaces to explain that an Awake NY employee had shared the F&F link with her and in turn she decided to make some bank off of it. While she stated she felt bad that things went left, the scammer also added that she didn’t give a “f*ck” and would be keeping the money out of the annoyance she’s had to endure from people demanding a refund.

Can’t make this stuff up, b.

Awake NY for their part denies that anyone on their team shared the link with her.

How this woman isn’t in cuffs yet is anyone’s guess, but let this be a reminder to sneakerheads out there that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

