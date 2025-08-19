Subscribe
News

Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years For $1M Wire Fraud Scam

His mother was sentenced last month.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Kingston mugshot

Source: BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE / Broward Sheriff’s Office

Sean Kingston will have to serve hard time for his participation in a federal wire fraud scheme. A judge has sentenced him to almost four years in prison.

As per Vulture magazine, Sean Kingston appeared at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday (Aug. 15). It was there that U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz gave him 42 months after being found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. After his sentencing, the performer was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. On July 23, his mother Janice Turner was sentenced to five years in federal prison for her role in the scheme that defrauded several vendors of $1 million worth of property. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the goods ranged from jewelry, to an Escalade SUV and a 232-inch LED television.

In an exclusive statement to USA Today, Sean Kingston’s legal representative says they are content that the judge did not give the “Beautiful Girls” singer the recommended sentencing of five years. “It is important to note that most of the restitution in this case was paid back, even before these charges were brought,” attorney Zeljka Bozanic said. “Sean is taking this as a learning experience and will continue moving forward in a positive direction. We are actively reviewing all available options, including potential appeals, to ensure his rights are fully protected.”

At this time it is unclear which correctional facility Sean Kingston will begin his prison time. 

Related Tags

Federal Court sean kingston sentenced wire fraud

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close