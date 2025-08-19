Subscribe
News

Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Spent Night In Chamber, Defies GOP

Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Spent Night In Chamber, Defied GOP Demands

Rep. Nicole Collier, a Democrat, refused to sign off a police escort ordered by Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows amid a redistricting fight.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Democrats Breaking Quorum In Washington DC Hold Press Conference

Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night on the Texas House floor after refusing to sign off on a GOP-led charge to have House Democrats sign off on a police escort when leaving the chamber. Texas is in the middle of a major redistricting fight, and Rep. Nicole Collier says she is standing up for her constituents in defying the order from the House Speaker.

CNN reports that Rep. Nicole Collier remained on the House floor Monday night (August 18) protesting an order handed down by House Speaker Dustin Burrows that all House Democrats must agree to a police escort when leaving the premises. At root, GOP leadership in the House is designing a plan that could potentially gain five additional seats for the party, disenfranchising thousands of Texas residents and invalidating the majority vote in blue districts.

Burrows made the order for the police escorts after several Texas House Democrats fled the state ahead of a vote on the redistricting plan. The House sessions will resume on Wednesday (August 20). While many of Collier’s colleagues signed the agreement, her statment to those residing in her district illustrated her aims.

“My constituents sent me to Austin to protect their voices and rights,” said Collier, as seen in CNN’s reporting. “I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts. My community is majority-minority, and they expect me to stand up for their representation. When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents — I won’t just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination.

Speaking with CBS Austin, Collier elaborated on the details of her protest.

“I haven’t moved since [we adjourned] because I believe that what is going on is just wrong. It’s completely wrong. We’ve got to stop treating people like they are less than,” said Collier. “I mean, we need to trust the voters to elect the candidate of their choice. We don’t need them to choose who their voters are.”

This has become a national issue regarding gerrymandering, a long-practiced tactic to usurp power by redrawing congressional maps to siphon votes to another party or candidate. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has used his platform to support the Texas Democrats in their fight, along with other blue state governors who previously offered shelter to Texas Democrats who left the state ahead of the vote.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

POLITICS texas

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close