Drake Plans To Cover Funeral Costs Of Streamer Jean Pormanove

Drake is helping pay for the funeral of popular French streamer Jean Pormanove, who sadly passed away at the age of 46.

Published on August 20, 2025

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Pormanove died in his sleep on day 10 of a marathon streaming session, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken. Streamer Adin Ross shared the news on X, saying, “This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was part of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs. This won’t bring his life back, but it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.” The cause of Pormanove’s death hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Drake’s gesture has been praised online, showing his support not just in music but also in real-life moments of tragedy.

On the music side, Drizzy is also teasing a new album called “Iceman“. He hasn’t said exactly when it will come out, but fans are already excited. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel said the album might drop around the end of October or early November, around Drake’s birthday. “He’s coming back to Texas after that,” Manziel said, “I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land.”

So far, Drake has released two songs from the album, including “What Did I Miss.” In the track, he talks about fake friends turning their backs on him. Some fans think he might be taking shots at NBA star LeBron James, though nothing has been confirmed.

