Klay Thompson Gushes Over Megan Thee Stallions Cooking

Klay Thompson Can’t Get Enough of Megan Thee Stallion’s Fried Catfish & Spaghetti

Megan Thee Stallion shared multiple videos of the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard enjoying numerous plates of the dish. 

Published on August 20, 2025

Raymond Hall / Megan Thee Stallion / Klay Thompson

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Klay Thompson is already head over heels for his new boo, Megan Thee Stallion, but after eating her fried catfish and spaghetti, he might be ready to get down on one knee.

Klay Thompson has found his favorite new meal in the traditional southern combo of fried catfish and spaghetti. Thee Stallion shared multiple videos of the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard enjoying numerous plates of the dish. 

In the voiceover for the video, she said, “Ever since I first made it for him, he asked me for this shit like every week,” Meg says in her voiceover, adding in the caption that it’s Thompson’s favorite meal “out of everything I’ve cooked for him.”

Thompson, who has never had the traditional southern meal, which also featured Louisiana hot sauce and two Hawaiian rolls, can be heard saying to his rapper bae that the meal is the “best thing I’ve ever tasted.”

“So good,” Thompson continued while chowing down on the meal. “Flawless.”

This is the latest video featuring the world’s favorite couple after they officially went public at Megan Thee Stallion’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation benefit gala. At the time, Thompson described the “Savage” rapper as a “special person,” while she added that Thompson makes her “genuinely happy.”

In other videos, they have already worked out together, played golf together, appeared at the inaugural Sandlot Classic, and even went on a fishing trip, with Thompson letting her drive his boat. We don’t mean pour cognac down his throat.

Honestly, we’re just happy to see Megan Thee Stallion living her best life, in love, especially after having to deal with Tory Lanez and constant attacks from his supporters.

