WWE Wastes No Time, Announces Inaugural ‘Wrestlepalooza’ Live Event Will Stream On ESPN’s Streaming Service In September

WWE

WWE fans don’t have to wait too long to watch premium live events on ESPN’s new streaming service.

After initially saying that it would be a year before we saw live premium WWE events on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, the sports entertainment company is now kicking off its newly announced partnership with the Disney-owned sports network next month.

The WWE announced on Wednesday that wrestling fans look forward to seeing its inaugural live event, Wrestlepalooza, on September 20, streaming live on the new ESPN service at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and the action will go down in Indianapolis, which will be the home of this year’s Royal Rumble.

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a statement. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

Deadline reports that fans can expect Wrestlepalooza to feature top-tier WWE talent, with John Cena, who is headlining the ticket, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre in major matches.

Wrestlepalooza will also mark the final time John Cena steps inside a WWE wrestling ring in Indy.

ESPN’s streaming service launches on August 21.