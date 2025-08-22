Subscribe
News

'I Got Questions': Bonus Time With Ghostface, Big Daddy Kane

I Got Questions: Bonus Time With Ghostface, Big Daddy Kane

HHW revisits one of the more popular episodes of 'I Got Questions' with some bonus segments.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ghostface x Big Daddy Kane
Source: Hip-Hop Wired / iOne Digital

The highly anticipated album from Ghostface Killah, Supreme Clientele 2, dropped on Friday (Aug. 22) via Nas’ Mass Appeal Records. In honor of that highlight, Hip-Hop Wired has some bonus footage from the Wallabee Champ’s sit-down with Hip-Hop legend Big Daddy Kane for the I Got Questions digital series.

In the episode, we get to see Ghostface ask Big Daddy Kane if there was competition between him and other legends of the culture like KRS-ONE and Rakim. “We still argue to this day who would’ve won,” Ghostface stated. “Kris (KRS-ONE) is my brother. That man helped me move out of my parents’ crib,” Kane began. “Even though me and [Rakim] didn’t hang out with each other, me and Eric B always hung out. So it was never in my mind that I needed to battle Rakim or KRS-ONE.”

That led Ghostface to share about the competitiveness of the Wu-Tang Clan in relation to his own style. “It’s nine of us in there like that,” the Staten Island native began. “It’s times I didn’t make it on. There’s times I didn’t want to get on, because they slayed it already. I don’t write fast, I’m a slow writer. There were times doing the Wu albums especially where I had to find myself.”

The conversation shifts to Ghostface reflecting on his experiences seeing fans respond to him in Europe and showing them some love. “I remember going to places and getting off the plane, like in Europe, and seeing a fan and they’re crying. And they can’t stop crying. I had to hug him, and go ‘It’s gonna be alright.’ And he didn’t even talk, he just kept crying. I walked off after that and, all praises due – I read about these places in textbooks in school, and now I’m here. And that’s why, for the people that know me, I would never deny you an autograph or a picture. ‘Cause I’ve seen rappers do that a lot. I would never do that ‘cause Kane, we could’ve been somewhere else. Hip-Hop saved us.”

That led Big Daddy Kane to talk honestly about his career and his proudest moment being part of the classic posse cut “The Symphony” with Marley Marl, Kool G. Rap, Masta Ace and Craig G. “That was hard!” Ghostface stated, “Ain’t too many tracks that can stand up to that.” It led Kane to reveal that it was inspired by a freestyle that he and Kool G. Rap did after the recording of another hit, “Raw.” “People were requesting it,” Big Daddy Kane explained, “So Marley said, ‘Hey, I want y’all to do the same thing, but for my album. Then he came to me and said Craig G. heard what we did and wanted to be on it.”

Check out the rest of the history and the entire video above.




More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close