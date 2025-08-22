'I Got Questions': Bonus Time With Ghostface, Big Daddy Kane

Source: Hip-Hop Wired / iOne Digital

The highly anticipated album from Ghostface Killah, Supreme Clientele 2, dropped on Friday (Aug. 22) via Nas’ Mass Appeal Records. In honor of that highlight, Hip-Hop Wired has some bonus footage from the Wallabee Champ’s sit-down with Hip-Hop legend Big Daddy Kane for the I Got Questions digital series.



In the episode, we get to see Ghostface ask Big Daddy Kane if there was competition between him and other legends of the culture like KRS-ONE and Rakim. “We still argue to this day who would’ve won,” Ghostface stated. “Kris (KRS-ONE) is my brother. That man helped me move out of my parents’ crib,” Kane began. “Even though me and [Rakim] didn’t hang out with each other, me and Eric B always hung out. So it was never in my mind that I needed to battle Rakim or KRS-ONE.”



That led Ghostface to share about the competitiveness of the Wu-Tang Clan in relation to his own style. “It’s nine of us in there like that,” the Staten Island native began. “It’s times I didn’t make it on. There’s times I didn’t want to get on, because they slayed it already. I don’t write fast, I’m a slow writer. There were times doing the Wu albums especially where I had to find myself.”



The conversation shifts to Ghostface reflecting on his experiences seeing fans respond to him in Europe and showing them some love. “I remember going to places and getting off the plane, like in Europe, and seeing a fan and they’re crying. And they can’t stop crying. I had to hug him, and go ‘It’s gonna be alright.’ And he didn’t even talk, he just kept crying. I walked off after that and, all praises due – I read about these places in textbooks in school, and now I’m here. And that’s why, for the people that know me, I would never deny you an autograph or a picture. ‘Cause I’ve seen rappers do that a lot. I would never do that ‘cause Kane, we could’ve been somewhere else. Hip-Hop saved us.”



That led Big Daddy Kane to talk honestly about his career and his proudest moment being part of the classic posse cut “The Symphony” with Marley Marl, Kool G. Rap, Masta Ace and Craig G. “That was hard!” Ghostface stated, “Ain’t too many tracks that can stand up to that.” It led Kane to reveal that it was inspired by a freestyle that he and Kool G. Rap did after the recording of another hit, “Raw.” “People were requesting it,” Big Daddy Kane explained, “So Marley said, ‘Hey, I want y’all to do the same thing, but for my album. Then he came to me and said Craig G. heard what we did and wanted to be on it.”

Check out the rest of the history and the entire video above.







