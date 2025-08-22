Subscribe
News

Joey Badass Says He Was Crip Walking To Kendrick’s “Not Like Us”

Joey Bada$$ has admitted he’s a fan of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” even though he’s taken shots at the rapper in his recent music.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 16, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Joey Bada$$ has admitted he’s a fan of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” even though he’s taken shots at the rapper in his recent music.

In a new interview, the Brooklyn rapper explained his side of the recent back-and-forth between him and the West Coast, saying it was all in the name of competition. “My energy was really more like, ‘Okay, y’all having your moment, but New York City got something to say too,’” Joey said. “Some people didn’t like that, saying New York already had its time, but I felt like it was playful. This rap stuff is a sport.”

Joey dropped several diss tracks earlier this year, with some lines aimed at West Coast artists, including Kendrick. But even with all the shots, he says it wasn’t about hate or disrespect. “I was Crip Walking to ‘Not Like Us’ all summer,” he added, showing love to the song despite being part of the East vs West conversation.

In his track “The Finals,” Joey took aim at Kendrick, rapping, “I salute you Kenny but I know you well aware, You lookin’ for some competition? Then just know that I’ll be right here.” The rest of the track, which focused more on TDE artist Ray Vaughn, included some tough bars, making it clear Joey wasn’t pulling punches.

Things really heated up when Joey dropped “The Ruler’s Back” in January, where he called out “too much West Coast d*ck lickin’” and questioned the talent coming from that side.

Still, with his recent comments, it’s clear Joey Bada$$ was more about competition than conflict, showing respect while still standing his ground for New York Hip-Hop.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close