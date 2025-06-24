XXL Freshman 2025 Cover Breakdown For Old Heads

The 2025 XXL Freshman cover is finally here, and it’s got the internet talking.

Most OG’s are saying WHO?! We got you, don’t trip.

This year’s lineup includes new faces like Ian, Gelo, Nino Paid, Lazer Dim 700, Ray Vaughn, Loe Shimmy, and Eem Triplin. These rising stars are getting their big break, with freestyles, cyphers, and interviews coming soon on XXL’s website and social media. XXL has been dropping Freshman covers since 2007 (except 2008), and it’s helped launch some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. Artists like J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, and Mac Miller all got early shine from being on the cover.

Every year, the list gets people talking about who’s next to blow up.

The most famous XXL Freshman class dropped in 2016. That year featured Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Denzel Curry, G Herbo, Desiigner, Anderson .Paak, Dave East, and Lil Dicky. That group went viral and is now considered one of the best XXL covers ever.

This year, Nino Paid stands out. He’s from Maryland and already made noise with his project Can’t Go Bacc. Ian and Ray Vaughn are also names to remember, each bringing their own style and energy to the scene. The Freshman cover is just the beginning. Over the next few weeks, fans will get to see freestyles, cyphers, and interviews that could take these artists to the next level.

Who knows, one of them might be the next big superstar like Kendrick or the next leader of the mumble rappers like Lil Uzi Vert. Check out our full breakdown of each artist below.