Justice For Juicy?: Jussie Smollett Claims Netflix Doc Omits Key Evidence

Gilbert Flores / Jussie Smollett

We thought we had put the saga of the famous French actor, Juicy Smolliét, aka Jussie Smollett, and the alleged hate crime hoax, but a new Netflix documentary has reignited the conversation, even casting doubt thanks to new evidence presented in it.

Smollett is involved in the new documentary titled The Truth About Jussie Smollett? that revisits the alleged 2019 racial and homophobic attack that saw him assaulted with a rope put around his neck, leaving many to believe we witnessed a modern-day lynching initially.

The documentary offers new insights into the case, prompting questions about the Chicago Police Department’s motives. However, Bossip exclusively reports that Smollett and his representatives claim the final cut of the documentary omitted more than 10 crucial points in a statement sent to the website.

The Netflix Documentary Allegedly Leaves Out Key Insights That Would Prove Jussie Smollett’s Innocence

According to reps for Smollett, the documentary neglected to include “witness tampering, a failure to run DNA found on the evidence, and the CPD’s history of scandal.”

Per Bossip:

“The FBI tested the rope. The Osundairo brothers’ DNA is not on it. Jussie’s DNA is on the rope, as well as an unknown man’s DNA. No one ever tested the DNA of the unknown man to find out who he is,” a statement from Smollett’s reps reads. “The FBI DNA results came in March 2019, before the charges against Jussie were dropped the first time. Jussie’s lawyers did not show the DNA evidence to the jury. Jussie was never told about it and found out about it two years after trial.”

“The Osundairo brothers continue to deny that they made a deal with Chicago police but that’s been completely undermined and contradicted by former Chicago Police Chief Spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, who publicly said the Osundairos brokered a deal with CPD,” the statement reads. “Guglielmi said CPD used Jussie’s Good Morning America interview to trick the brothers into thinking Jussie ID’d them. On GMA, Jussie simply said the men in the photo were Jussie’s attackers, but never said he knew who those men were or that they were the brothers.”

The website also reports that Smollett did not receive any money for his involvement in the documentary even though everyone else was paid and had no input regarding what the final cut of the Netflix doc would look like.

Reps For Jussie Smollett Claim CPD Pressured A Witness To Change His Story

Smollett’s reps also claim that the CPD pressured one of the key eyewitnesses, Anthony Moore, a security guard at nearby hotel who initially claimed he saw a white male near the scene of the crime, that would corroborate Smollett’s story and not the police who firmly believe it was the Osundario brothers who carried out the “hoax attack.”

At the end of the documentary, when Moore is shown new surveillance footage that looks like a white individual at the scene, he claims that he sees two Black men.

“Anthony Moore was repeatedly pressured to change his story. He told CPD the man he saw was white, yet was taken to a lineup of all Black men,” according to the statement sent to Bossip. “Moore also testified that Sean Wieber, of Dan Webb’s special prosecutor team, repeatedly pressured him to change his testimony and say the suspect was Black. Moore refused, spoke about the pressure by Sean Wieber at trial, and pointed out Sean Wieber in open court.”

Interesting, if true.

Well, it would seem the documentary is doing its job, former ESPN personality, Jemele Hill, spoke about it on Threads, writing in her post:

“Just finished the Jussie Smollett documentary. It’s yet another reminder to journalists to stop treating everything the police say as an absolute truth. The police lie. Often. And it’s even crazier that we have a justice system in which the police are allowed to lie to people to supposedly get at the truth.”

We shall see if this documentary and this new “key evidence” shift all of the public’s sentiment towards the case.