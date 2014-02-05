Drake Previews Track Featuring Aaliyah In NYC [VIDEO]

All facts considered, Drake could very well take a break after having a stellar 2013, but that may not be the case. During Super Bowl weekend, the MC attended Griffin nightclub in New York City, where he decided to play some unreleased music for those in attendance.

One of the two records previewed featured the late Aaliyah. Fans will recall that Drake and his producer Noah “40” Shebib were at one time working on a posthumous album using some of the late songstress’ unreleased vocals. Let’s assumed that the aforementioned track was in that batch of music.

On the second cut, you’ll hear the Toronto native rhyming with a slow flow. We can only wonder if either track will be released for public consumption in the near future. But then again, Drake started playing “Trophies” in forums similar to Griffin — maybe not so much.

Tune into the rap track below. Drake’s Aaliyah assisted record can be found on the next page.

