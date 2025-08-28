Subscribe
Briana Shanae Talks About Kirk Franklin Co-Sign

Christian Rapper Briana Shanae Talks About Kirk Franklin Co-Sign At Stellar Awards

Briana Shanae is stepping into a new chapter of her career, and it’s catching the attention of both the Christian and Hip-Hop worlds.

Published on August 28, 2025

Source: iOne / iOne

The rising Christian Hip-Hop artist recently made her first appearance at the Stellar Awards, marking a major milestone as she embraces her identity as a faith-driven rapper. What makes this moment even more powerful is her journey. Briana first made her name in the industry as Bri Trilla, a secular artist, before boldly shifting her focus to use her talent for God.


 “I was doing it for so long I would start to become drained. I think it was God trying to get my attention. I kept asking God what do I need to do? He finally told me it’s who you need to become.”

That leap of faith has been paying off. Just this year, Briana announced she’ll be hitting the road on tour with gospel powerhouse Tye Tribbett, giving her a chance to bring her music to an even wider audience. She also gained a huge co-sign from the legendary Kirk Franklin, who showed love in a feature on Hip-Hop Wired, further solidifying her place as one of the new faces to watch in Christian Hip-Hop.

Bri was smiling cheek to cheek when Kirk showed her love, “I probably smiled for like 20 minutes straight. That was my first big co-sign and honestly, after that things just started to happen. Back to back to back”

Following that major moment, Briana didn’t waste time—she pulled up and delivered a freestyle that showed not only her lyrical skills but also her boldness in standing on faith while keeping her raw authenticity intact. The recognition she’s been receiving lately has been more than deserved, as she continues to prove that her artistry and message are both strong enough to break barriers.

With momentum building, Briana Shanae is no longer just “emerging.” She’s becoming a voice reshaping what Christian Hip-Hop can look like. Check out her full interview below:

