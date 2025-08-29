Subscribe
Maroon 5 & Lil Wayne “Love Is Like,” & More | Daily Visuals 8.29.25

Maroon 5 & Lil Wayne “Love Is Like,” Tyla & Wizkid “Dynamite” & More | Daily Visuals 8.29.25

Adam Levine and Lil Wayne burn one down while speaking on love and Tyler and Wizkid get their groove on in the kitchen. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 29, 2025

Lil Wayne In Concert - Detroit, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Lil Wayne is one of those few rappers who’ll have no problem integrating his tyle into different genres of music, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see one of rap’s GOAT’s collaborate with a iconic rock band that’s shown to have a love for the Hip-Hop culture in the past.

Linking up for the visuals to Maroon’s “Love Is Like,” Lil Wayne links up with Adam Levine in the back of an old school limo where Weezy sparks an L and spits his bars describing how he’s under the spell of a certain enchantress who’s got Weezy all up in his feelings. Happens to the best of us, playboy.

Speaking of enchantresses, Tyla is still out here being the object of many men’s affection and for her Wizkid assisted clip to “Dynamite,” South African beauty seduces Wiz (and viewers) with her physical degree and dance moves that might be considered a mating call in some cultures.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Scorcha, Zeddy Will, and more.

MAROON 5 FT. LIL WAYNE – “LOVE IS LIKE”

TYLA & WIZKID – “DYNAMITE”

SCORCHER – “TEC”

CHE NOIR, 38 SPESH & THE OTHER GUYS – “SMOOTH JAZZ”

ZEDDY WILL – “YUP AND I DO”

ANYSIA KYM & TONY SELTZER – “AUTOMATIC”

LAMBEEZY – “SUMMERTIME IN NEW YORK”

