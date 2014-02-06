Future ft. Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Dope” [LISTEN]

Out goes the struggle falsetto, and in comes the rapping on a new single by Future titled “Move That Dope.” The child of Dungeon Family selected an interesting supporting cast in Pharrell, Pusha T, and Casino.

This could be the street track Future needed to move forward with his Honest LP. Hit maker, Mike WiLL Made It, provided the track rattling production for his partner in rhyme, who takes a cue from Migos’ page in his flow.

But after listening to the track, the shining star is by far Skateboard P. Yes, you read that right. The Neptune producer tap danced on the beat like Savion Glover, and even mentioned the hat that momentarily shook up the world.

We won’t say that “Move That Dope” is a certified hit just yet, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction for Future. As we await a proper release date for Honest, tune into his new song below.

Photo: Instagram