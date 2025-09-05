Subscribe
News

Meek Mill Welcomes IShowSpeed With Dreamchasers Chain

Meek Mill Welcomes IShowSpeed To His Dreamchasers Fam With An Iced Out Piece

We doubt IShowSpeed will be putting in any work for the crew but hey, you never know...

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
Source: Hector Vivas / Getty

Ever since Drake unleashed “Back To Back” on Meek Mill back in 2015, the Philly rapper has had a rough go as his career hasn’t reached its prior heights, he did a prison bid for a probation violation, and even (innocently) got roped into the whole Diddy thing.

Hoping to move past the struggle that has been his last decade and maybe win over a new crop of fans in the process, Meek Mill met up with the crazy popular YouTuber and social media personality, IShowSpeed during Speed’s stop in Philadelphia and actually blessed him with his own Dreamchasers pendant to show some love and unity amongst the two camps.

Linking up with the famous YouTuber as he stopped by the City of Brotherly Love for his Speed Does America Livestream Tour, Meek Mill took the opportunity to spread said Philly love in the form of an iced out Dreamchasers piece which he gifted to the 20-year-old multimillionaire much to his delight saying “IShowSpeed is officially part of Dreamchasers now.”

Happily handing down the diamond encrusted “DC” pendant (though Meek spells “dream chasers” as one continuous word instead of two), Mill acknowledged that Speed’s generation “don’t really know about me yet. I gotta do my just due to get back to the young boi’s. That’s why I’m here today rockin’ with y’all.”

Man, once Speed and his following start’s googling “Meek Mill” and everything associated with him pops up, it will be interesting to see how they react to what Meek’s been going through for the last decade or so. Good luck with that, Meek.

What do y’all think about Meek Mill making IShowSpeed a part of his Dreamchasers familia? Check out the video and sound off in the comments section below.

Related Tags

Meek Mill

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

News

The Alchemist Clears Up Why Erykah Badu LP ‘Abi & Alan’ Didn’t Drop

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close