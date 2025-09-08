Trump Posts Apocalypse Now Image As Assumed Threat Against Chicago

President Donald Trump continues to push the limits of his power after going forward as planned with the federal law enforcement takeover of Washington, D.C. President Trump is now threatening to send troops to other cities he perceives as crime-ridden, and shared an assumed threat against the city of Chicago.

Over the weekend, President Trump posted an AI-rendered image in the style of the 1970s war film, Apocalypse Now, flipping the title to “Chipocalypse Now” and writing in the caption, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning. Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

The alarming image comes as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has mounted a strong stance against Trump’s immigration and law enforcement policies. Trump continually floats the idea of placing National Guard troops in other cities in the United States, including Chicago and Baltimore, both of which have Black mayors.

As spotted on local outlet WLS, Trump dressed down the assumed threat of war to a gathering of reporters on Sunday (September 7) and appeared frustrated when confronted with the question of his plans in Chicago.

“We’re not going to war. We’re going to clean up our cities,” Trump said to reporters. “We’re going to clear them up so they don’t kill every five people every weekend. That’s not war. That’s common sense.”

Photo: Getty