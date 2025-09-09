Subscribe
News

Trump Minimizes Domestic Dispute To Praise DC Crime Stats

Trump Minimizes Domestic Violence, Praises DC Crime Stats

The president claims police are inflating crime statistics with domestic disturbances in an effort to downplay his success in reducing overall crime.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On Sex Trafficking Charges
Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

On Monday (Sept. 8), President Trump downplayed the seriousness of domestic disturbances, claiming that his deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., would be a bigger success if it wasn’t for inflating crime numbers, including incidents that “take place in the home” such as a man’s “little fight with the wife.”

According to the Washington Post, Trump made the insensitive comments during a speech at the Museum of the Bible, where he called domestic disturbances “much lesser” crimes that drive up city statistics and, in turn, leave him unable to claim that his D.C. takeover has driven crime down.

“They’ll do anything they can to find something. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime, see? So now I can’t claim 100%. But we are … a safe city,” Trump said.

Trump claimed that altercations between partners were being overreported to the police. He also provided no evidence to support this claim. 

The Post notes that if Trump’s unsupported claim were true, it would “…contradict decades of public health research showing domestic disturbances tend to be underreported.”

A White House spokeswoman told the Post that the president “wasn’t talking about or downplaying domestic violence” and was at the event to encourage Americans to pray more.

“President Trump’s Executive Order to address crime in D.C. even specifically took action against domestic violence,” said spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

 “While President Trump is making America safer, the Fake News is whipping up their latest hoax in real time to distract from the Administration’s tremendous results.”

Dawn Dalton, executive director of the D.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence, told the Post that she doesn’t buy the White House’s explanation and added that his comments undermine the seriousness of domestic disputes. 

“The frequency and harm of domestic violence is not paid enough attention to, and remarks such as the president’s underscore that reality,” Dalton said.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
15 Items
News

MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Street Fighter Movie
10 Items
Gaming

Cast For ‘Street Fighter Movie’ Officially Announced, Fighting Game Fans Are Not Excited

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close