According To One Gaming Insider, ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Could Be The Industry’s First “AAAAA” Game

Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto VI

There’s no denying Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game on the planet, but it could also be the most groundbreaking game when it finally arrives.

Speaking with IGN, Devolver Digital co-founder Nigel Lowrie described the “scope and scale” of Rockstar Games’ next installment in its iconic GTA franchise as bigger than anything in the gaming industry.

According to Lowrie, GTA VI is so big that it will be the first game to be described as an “AAAAA” title.

“I mean, there are AAA games and then there’s AAAA games, and I’d argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game, it’s just bigger than anything else, both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands,” Lowrie told the gaming news website.

Nigel Lowrie Isn’t Full of CAP

If you think Lowrie is full of CAP, he might not be, because Gamesight CEO Adam Lieb agreed with him. Lieb specifically points to how the game is affecting the industry as a whole, with some developers opting to push their games’ release dates back so they would not compete with GTA VI.

“I would say that GTA for the last year and a half has been a part of almost every conversation around launch dates I have heard,” Lieb said.

He continued, “What’s funny with GTA is, because we do a lot of genre analysis comparisons because of the RP servers, there ends up being almost every type [of game]. Someone’s built a horror GTA RP server or whatever, so that competes with Silent Hill somehow,”

“And you obviously take that with a little bit of grain of salt, but the scope of that game is so large that it ends up competing with stuff that it otherwise wouldn’t,” he continued. “Almost every other game, if you’re a shooter, you don’t care a lot about other things besides shooters. There are some things you maybe should be slightly cognizant of, but generally if you’re a FPS, that’s the genre you care about. But GTA has been this little bit of a black cloud that looms kind of over everything. So, that, I think, has caused people to be more hesitant with dates.”

Well, it’s not a far-fetched idea to think in those terms; we will have to wait and see when the game finally arrives in May 2026.