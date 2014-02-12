Ashanti ft. Rick Ross – “I Got It” [VIDEO]

Ashanti is in album mode. In fact, the songstress returns today with a fresh visual for her Rick Ross-assisted single “I Got It.”

Though the singer’s Murder Inc. days are long gone, she shows that she still has it in both the looks and performance department in this clip. With back-up dancers in tow, Ashanti sings her sultry lyrics over ear pleasing production. In other scenes, Ricky Rozay embodies his boss persona at the winner’s table with the songbird and few lady friends.

Eif Rivera directed the treatment.

“I Got It” will appear on Ashanti’s forthcoming Braveheart LP, due to release March 4. Other than Rick Ross, expect guest appearances by French Montana, Jeremih, and Beenie Man. Fans can pre-order the project here. Tune into the “I Got It” video below.

—

Photo: YouTube