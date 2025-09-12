Jerry Seinfeld Compares “Free Palestine” Movement To Ku Klux Klan

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld believes that the “Free Palestine” movement–which calls for justice and liberation for the Palestinian people–is akin to the Ku Klux Klan.

During an appearance at Duke University, Seinfeld (who was joined by Omer Shem Tov, a former Israeli hostage who was held captive by Hamas for 505 days), claimed that the “Free Palestine” slogan was just a disingenuous way of someone saying that they hate Jews, Variety reports.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews,” Seinfeld said. “Just say you don’t like Jews. By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think,” the school newspaper The Chronicle, which reported on Seinfeld’s comments. “So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK that’s honest.”

A spokesperson for Duke University told the newspaper: “Duke does not preview the remarks of speakers who are invited to campus, and the invitation of speakers to campus does not imply any endorsement of their remarks.”

The event was billed as a conversation with Omer Shem Tov about his spiritual journey after his kidnapping by Hamas while attending the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023.

It appears that Seinfeld was not listed as a speaker and was not advertised as being a part of the event, and was only there as “part of a brief introduction to Shem Tov and the event’s moderator, N.C. State Sen. Sophia Chitlik, D-Durham.”

Variety notes that “Seinfeld has been outspoken in his support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He made a trip to Israel in December 2023 and met with families of the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack. He later faced protesters in May 2024 while receiving an honorary degree at Duke University and was heckled by Palestine supporters at a June 2024 comedy show in Sydney, Australia. His set was disrupted by chants such as ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’”

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen,” Seinfeld said sarcastically. “He solved the Middle East! It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get! They’re the ones doing everything.”

The heckler continued: “Palestine will be free” as he was being escorted from the arena.

“Go ahead, keep going!” Seinfeld said. “They’re going to start punching you in about 3 seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you. It’s a comedy show, you moron! Get out of here.”