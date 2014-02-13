Inside Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s $11M Bel Air Mansion [PHOTOS]

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and baby North now have a place to call their own–much to Kris Jenner’s delight.

The recurring theme on this past season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been Kim intruding on her mother’s personal space and fortress as she waited for her meticulously built palace to be completed.

E! swoops in with photos of the finished product and it is just as elaborate as Kanye’s ego.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the mansion features five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, an elevator, basketball court, bowling alley, full hair and makeup salon, wine cellar, a pool, a tennis court, spa, and an outdoor pavilion.

It took about eight months to complete and more than six million dollars in renovations to satisfy the Hollywood couple. The two are expected to wed sometime this year.

Check out photos of the Fresh Prince crib in the galleria. Scratch that; this is a king’s nest. Even Will Smith wasn’t living this good.

—

Photo: Realtor.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »