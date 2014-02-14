Drake Releases Official Statement In Response To Rolling Stone

Yesterday, things were certainly interesting for Drake, who was scrutinized throughout the blogosphere for comments he made in the latest issue of Rolling Stone. After having some time to clear his head, the rapper delivered an official statement that explains his stance on the matter.

Drake’s focus was to clarify what he tweeted (the message has been deleted, but can be seen here) about Rolling Stone running his cover story after scrapping the actual cover to commemorate late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. The Toronto native made no mention of his words on Kanye West, Fabolous, Jay Z, or The GRAMMYs, though.

Read the OVO rapper’s statement below:

With today being the 5th anniversary of So Far Gone I figured it’s fitting to return to it’s place of its origin in order to clear the air about an extremely emotional day. I completely support and agree with Rolling Stone replacing me on the cover with the legendary Phillip Seymour Hoffman. He is one of the most incredible actors of our time and a man that deserves to be immortalized by this publication. My frustration stemmed from the way it was executed. The circumstances at hand are completely justifiable (on the magazines behalf), but I was not able to salvage my story or my photos and that was devastating. They ran the issue without giving me a choice to be in it or not. I would have waited until it was my time because I understand the magnitude of the cover they chose but I just wasn’t given that option and that made me feel violated. I apologize to anybody who took my initial comments out of context because in no way would I ever want to offend the Hoffman family or see myself as bigger than that moment. I am still the same person. Today I was forced out of my character and felt the need to react swiftly. These days are the worst ones. Waking up after a great night in the studio and it’s your day to be picked apart. After dwelling on it for a few hours or days you will come to the conclusion that you brought it on yourself almost every time. So here I am having that moment. I once again apologize to everybody who took my cover comments the wrong way. I respect Rolling Stone for being willing to give a kid from Toronto a shot at the cover. I guess this is a day to learn and grow. Sincerely, The Boy

[via OVO]

—

Photo: Instagram