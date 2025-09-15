It Is What It Is: Cam’ron Not Banking On Beef With Jim Jones Being Squashed

Johnny Nunez / Cam’ron / Jim Jones

They say time heals all wounds, but that doesn’t seem to be the case when it comes to Cam’ron and Jim Jones, as the division between the two Dipset founders only continues to grow.

Cam’ron touched on his ongoing rift with Dipset’s Capo during a recent episode of Memphis Bleek’s podcast, Roc Solid, after he asked if he would ever get back to seeing eye-to-eye with Jim Jones again.

The It Is What It Is host explained that the duo spending more time beefing than actually working together only signals that there is no end in sight regarding their ongoing issues, but he wishes his Dipset comrade well.

“I hope he does well. He came a long way,” Cam’ron told Memphis Bleek.”

“This is my man who couldn’t rap that turned into my hype man that turned into an artist, directing videos,” the “Oh Boy” rapper continued. “So his hustle is impeccable. We put out our first mixtape, 2001. The album came out in 2003. 2001 to, let’s say, we broke up 2007, 2008… A six, seven-year run. Our first reunion after we broke up was in 2010. If we can’t get it together now…”

He continued, “The reunions and arguments and fighting, it’s been 15 years. The run was only seven years. We got 15 years of disputes longer than the run. I’m never going to say never. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it’s 15 years old, and the run was seven years old. I don’t know if it can ever go right, you know? He got records dissing me earlier this year. I don’t really pay it no mind, people send it to me. But he put a song out called ‘Frienemies’ in [2009]. 17 years of diss records towards me. I don’t give a f***.”

Damn.

How It All Fell Apart Between Cam’ron & Jim Jones

Cam’ron and Jim Jones’ relationship seemingly never recovered after Jimmy performed alongside 50 Cent during the Queens rapper’s battle with Killa Cam.

In a 2024 episode of Cam’ron’s podcast, Talk With Flee, the Harlem rapper and 50 Cent touched on the moment, explaining the rift between them was deeper than many thought.

“We were having interior problems at Dipset. Nobody knew about this, nobody knew that we were not on the same page,” Cam’ron explained.

“So when me and [50] were battling, you had members of Dipset to come to your show. When ni**as went on stage, I was like, ‘This shit is spinning out. It was a checkmate moment. I said, ‘This ni**a’s devious.’ But I respected it, I liked that shit.”

Jones responded to Cam’s comments weeks later during an episode of Justin Laboy’s podcast, Respectufully, telling the host, “Them n***as be on my dick. Them ni**as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them ni**as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my shit like that.”

Of course, Cam’ron had to respond, and he didn’t hold back, revealing that while Jones proudly reps Harlem, he’s not from there. “You’re a Guardian Angel in designer, ni**a…You are from the Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem…You are not from Harlem. I did not grow up with you, my ni**a.”

Welp.

Jones has also shared the same sentiment regarding his relationship with Cam’ron, telling Ebro Darden on an episode of Apple Music’s Rap Life radio show, that “The brotherhood been over.”