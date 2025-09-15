No Surprise, New Documents Contradict Claims That Lisa Cook Committed Mortgage Fraud

SAUL LOEB / Lisa Cook

This isn’t surprising news, but it looks like the Trump administration was lying about Lisa Cook to get her removed from her job.

New documents obtained by Reuters directly contradict allegations levied against Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook by the Trump administration lackey, accusing her of mortgage fraud.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte discovered the documents. They were conveniently shared after Cook and Fed Chair Jerome Powell continued to say no to Donald Trump’s call for lowering interest rates, as he continues to wreck the economy with his abuse of tariffs.

According to Pulte’s claims, Cook declared two properties as her primary residence in mortgage statements, which, according to specific jurisdictions, is possibly against the law because it could lead to banks lending due to more favorable terms.

Pulte & Trump Caught Lying About Lisa Cook

But according to the documents obtained by Reuters, that’s not the case. “A loan estimate for an Atlanta home purchased by Lisa Cook … shows that Cook had declared the property as a ‘vacation home'” the website reports.

“The document, dated May 28, 2021, was issued to Cook by her credit union in the weeks before she completed the purchase and shows that she had told the lender that the Atlanta property wouldn’t be her primary residence,” according to the report. “The document appears to counter other documentation that Cook’s critics have cited in support of their claims that she committed mortgage fraud by reporting two different homes as her primary residence, two independent real-estate experts said.”

This new document throws a monkey wrench into Trump’s plans to hand Cook her pink slip and fire her from the Federal Reserve, because legally, he can’t. He also wants to remove Powell, whom he can’t seem to remember putting in charge of the Fed during his first term.

Cook has clapped back with a lawsuit of her own, challenging her firing, calling it unlawful.

Cook isn’t the only person Pulte has targeted since Trump put him in charge of the agency overseeing the government-sponsored housing finance entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He has also accused Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and New York Attorney General Letitia James of mortgage fraud.

Hilariously, Pulte’s father and stepmother were pulling the same scheme on properties in Michigan and Florida, a report from Reuters found. According to the website’s investigation, officials in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, revoked the couple’s claim.