Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti Over Abuse & Addiction Claims

Published on September 17, 2025

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Iggy Azalea hit back at DJ Akademiks on social media after he painted her as a “jealous ex” following her livestream with Twitch star N3on.

The confrontation began when Akademiks commented on clips from the stream, claiming Azalea had made veiled references to her former partner, rapper Playboi Carti. Azalea, however, insists the clips were taken out of context and that no such references were made.

Azalea directly addressed Akademiks on X, criticizing him for failing to verify the full content of her interview before commenting. “You don’t want to report factual information or stand corrected in a public forum,” she wrote. She accused him of using “rage bait” clips to push misleading narratives, adding that his commentary serves only to protect his relationships with certain artists and their teams.

While Azalea made clear that she doesn’t want to be part of “Playboi Carti narratives,” she did not shy away from stating hard truths. She claimed her relationship with Carti involved violence and addiction—issues that continue to impact her life, particularly because they share a child. “I’m sorry, but that’s my reality,” she stated.

Azalea further warned against provoking her, writing, “Just know if I ever tell it all… it’ll be to a judge in court—not social media.”

Her appearance on N3on’s stream, where she humorously referenced awkward sexual requests, triggered the controversy, but Azalea maintains the moment was misconstrued. Ultimately, her posts serve as a pointed callout to both the media and Carti, demanding accountability, context, and respect for the reality she says she’s been forced to live with in silence.

