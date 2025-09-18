Subscribe
News

What Could Go Wrong: LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival Brand

What Could Possibly Go Wrong: LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival Brand

The once mighty file-sharing client is getting back into music.

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019
Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

A former file-sharing giant is trying to catch a second wave in the music scene. Well, sort of. LimeWire has acquired the Fyre Festival brand.

As per the New York Times, LimeWire is now in the community performance event business. This week, the free peer-to-peer sharing service turned NFT platform announced they have purchased the Fyre Festival. With the purchase, LimeWire acquires all of its trademarks, intellectual property, website domains, and social media channels. The company recognizes the move might not make sense to the public, thus they purposely played into it in a cheeky way. “Fyre became a symbol of hype gone wrong, but it also made history,” said Julian Zehetmayr, CEO of LimeWire. “We’re not bringing the festival back – we’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”

Senior leadership continued to nod to the festival that never was in their press release. “We’re not here to repeat the mistakes — we’re here to own the meme and do it right. Fyre became a symbol of everything that can go wrong. Now it’s our chance to show what happens when you pair cultural relevance with real execution,” added Marcus Feistl, COO of LimeWire.

After serving time in prison for wire fraud, Billy McFarland, Fyre’s original founder, announced Fyre Festival II in April 2023. It was originally scheduled for May 30, 2025 to June 2, 2025 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, but local officials denied it was ever approved to go on. In April, Billy McFarland announced he was putting it up for sale after admitting the project became “bigger than what I’m able to lead on my own.”

At this time there are no further details on what we can expect from the reimagined version of Fyre Festival.

Related Tags

festival festivals fyre festival

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
2024 Lollapalooza Festival

d4vd Cancels Show After Teen Girl’s Dead Body With Matching Tattoo Identified In His Tesla

Cassius Life
Jaden Smith Named Christian Louboutin’s First Men’s Creative Director

Jaden Smith Named 1st Men’s Creative Director Of Louboutin

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close